DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not see it as a violation of international accords, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday in a speech broadcast on state television.

A video projection is seen on the face of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he arrives for a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

“We have built, are building and will continue to build missiles, and this violates no international agreements,” Rouhani said in a speech in parliament.