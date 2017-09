Iran's Rouhani: nuclear deal can be used as model to resolve regional issues

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s nuclear deal sealed with world powers can be used as a model to resolve regional issues, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, a day after international sanctions against the country were lifted.

Speaking at a news conference broadcast live on state television, Rouhani also criticized arch-foe Saudi Arabia, saying that Riyadh was the source of its problems with Tehran and urged the kingdom to change its regional behavior.

Rouhani said he expected Iran’s economy to grow by 5 percent in the next Iranian fiscal year which starts in March and added that Tehran and Washington would not fully restore their economic ties following the nuclear deal.