Israel not bound by deal with Iran: Netanyahu
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

Israel not bound by deal with Iran: Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers joint statements to the media in Jerusalem July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahikam Seri/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday Israel would not be bound by the nuclear deal between world powers and Iran and would defend itself.

Appearing before the television cameras to make a statement in which he underlined Israel’s disappointment in the deal that he described as a “stunning, historic, mistake”, he said:

“Israel is not bound by this deal with Iran because Iran continues to seek our destruction. We will always defend ourselves.”

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
