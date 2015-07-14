FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama speaks to European leaders about Iran deal, Greece
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 5:17 PM / 2 years ago

Obama speaks to European leaders about Iran deal, Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke to the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain on Tuesday about the Iran nuclear agreement and the financial deal between Greece and its European creditors, the White House said.

The leaders called the nuclear pact with Iran a “historic solution,” the White House said in a statement.

“The president also welcomed Monday’s agreement between Greece and its creditors,” it said. “The president noted that the agreement is a positive step that could help to underpin a return to growth and debt stability in Greece, but that further work will be required.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
