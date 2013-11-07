FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: Iran could get 'very modest' sanctions relief - NBC
#World News
November 7, 2013 / 11:59 PM / 4 years ago

Obama: Iran could get 'very modest' sanctions relief - NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday the international community could slightly ease sanctions against Iran in the early stages of negotiating a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“There is the possibility of a phased agreement in which the first phase would be us, you know, halting any advances on their nuclear program ... and putting in place a way where we can provide them some very modest relief, but keeping the sanctions architecture in place,” he said in an interview with NBC News.

Sanctions could be tightened if Iran failed to follow through on commitments, he said.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Walsh

