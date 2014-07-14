FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Kerry assessing Iran's seriousness in nuclear talks
July 14, 2014 / 5:39 PM / 3 years ago

White House: Kerry assessing Iran's seriousness in nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday Iran had engaged with Western powers in a serious way in nuclear talks but had yet to make the decisions necessary to prove that its nuclear program was ultimately peaceful.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, asked whether Secretary of State John Kerry was authorized to extend a July 20 deadline for nuclear talks with Tehran, said Kerry was assessing Iran’s seriousness during meetings in Vienna and would return to the United States to make recommendations to President Barack Obama on how to proceed.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu

