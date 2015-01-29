Obama would veto bill for congressional approval of Iran deal: spokesman

U.S. President Barack Obama stands up to deliver remarks at the armed services farewell in honor of Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (next to Obama) at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama would veto a bill crafted by U.S. Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bob Corker that would require the administration to receive congressional approval for any deal it strikes with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday.

The bill would set a “harmful precedent” that would “negatively impact” negotiations with Iran, Earnest said at a news briefing.