Obama: nuclear deal not predicated on Iran recognizing Israel - NPR
April 6, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: nuclear deal not predicated on Iran recognizing Israel - NPR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the framework agreement on Iran's nuclear program announced by negotiators in Switzerland during a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Monday poured cold water on an Israeli demand that a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran be predicated on Tehran recognizing Israel.

“The notion that we would condition Iran not getting nuclear weapons in a verifiable deal on Iran recognizing Israel is really akin to saying that we won’t sign a deal unless the nature of the Iranian regime completely transforms,” Obama said in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR).

“That is, I think, a fundamental misjudgment,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

