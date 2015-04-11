FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama optimistic about Iran nuclear deal despite Khamenei's comments
April 11, 2015 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

Obama optimistic about Iran nuclear deal despite Khamenei's comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - President Barack Obama expressed optimism on Saturday that major world powers and Iran could finalize a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program despite strong words this week from the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Obama told reporters at the Americas summit in Panama that he was not surprised at the way Khamenei characterized the framework agreement, explaining that Iran has its own politics on the issue and “hardliners” who need to be satisfied.

Obama said at a news conference that there may be ways to structure a final nuclear deal that achieve the core objectives while satisfying Iran’s “pride.”

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Grant McCool

