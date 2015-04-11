Obama optimistic about Iran nuclear deal despite Khamenei's comments

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - President Barack Obama expressed optimism on Saturday that major world powers and Iran could finalize a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program despite strong words this week from the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Obama told reporters at the Americas summit in Panama that he was not surprised at the way Khamenei characterized the framework agreement, explaining that Iran has its own politics on the issue and “hardliners” who need to be satisfied.

Obama said at a news conference that there may be ways to structure a final nuclear deal that achieve the core objectives while satisfying Iran’s “pride.”