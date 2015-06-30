FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama: verification regime necessary for Iran nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2015 / 4:59 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: verification regime necessary for Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledged on Tuesday that Iranian negotiators have talked about backtracking from a framework agreement on its nuclear program, endangering ongoing negotiations to finalize the deal.

“There has been a lot of talk on the other side from the Iranian negotiators about whether, in fact, they can abide by some of the terms that came up in Lausanne,” Obama said at a news conference, referring to the framework deal reached in the Swiss city in April.

Obama said Iran’s failure to abide by the initial agreement would be a problem and said he would walk away from a bad deal.

Talks with Iran were set to expire on Tuesday but negotiators gave themselves until July 7 to reach a deal.

A critical area of disagreement is over international inspectors’ access to Iranian nuclear facilities to be sure they lack the capacity to build a nuclear weapon.

“If the inspections regime, verification regime is inadequate then we’re not going to get a deal and we’ve been very clear to the Iranian government about that,” Obama said.

Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Idrees Ali and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.