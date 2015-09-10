Obama hails Senate vote protecting Iran nuclear deal

U.S. President Barack Obama salutes from the steps of Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House upon return to Washington from Michigan September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama welcomed a Senate vote blocking a Republican-backed measure to derail the Iran nuclear agreement, saying it was a victory for diplomacy and U.S. and international security.

“I am heartened that so many senators judged this deal on the merits, and am gratified by the strong support of lawmakers and citizens alike,” Obama said in a White House statement after Senate opponents of the pact failed to get the 60 votes necessary to advance a resolution of disapproval.