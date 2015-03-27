Obama, Merkel discuss ongoing nuclear talks with Iran: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke on Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, the White House said in a statement.
“They reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a long term comprehensive deal that fully and verifiably ensures that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful going forward, while noting that Iran must make the decisions necessary to resolve several remaining issues,” the White House said.
