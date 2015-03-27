FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Merkel discuss ongoing nuclear talks with Iran: White House
#World News
March 27, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Merkel discuss ongoing nuclear talks with Iran: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke on Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, the White House said in a statement.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a long term comprehensive deal that fully and verifiably ensures that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful going forward, while noting that Iran must make the decisions necessary to resolve several remaining issues,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

