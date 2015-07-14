FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama phoned Saudi King Salman to discuss Iran deal, Yemen: White House
#Politics
July 14, 2015 / 8:28 PM / 2 years ago

Obama phoned Saudi King Salman to discuss Iran deal, Yemen: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama telephoned King Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss the newly completed Iran nuclear agreement and the situation in Yemen, the White House said.

Obama noted the United States’ commitment to working with its Gulf partners to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region, promote stability and support “building the capabilities of our regional partners,” the White House said in a statement.

Both leaders also discussed the urgent need to stop the fighting in Yemen and ensure assistance for all Yemenis through international humanitarian channels.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler

