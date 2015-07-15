FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Iran, Russia, Turkey should be part of discussions on Syria
July 15, 2015 / 6:27 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says Iran, Russia, Turkey should be part of discussions on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the problems in Syria would not be solved without support from Russia, Turkey and other partners, and he said Iran needed to be part of those discussions.

“In order for us to resolve it, there is going to have to be agreement among the major powers that are interested in Syria that this is not going to be won on the battlefield,” Obama said. He said he did not expect a formal set of agreements with Iran on how to combat Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

