Iran's NIOC ordered to raise output from all oilfields: newspaper

DUBAI (Reuters) - The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is set to increase production from all oilfields this year and can reach its pre-sanctions output capacity of 4 million barrels per day if there is sufficient market demand, a senior Iranian oil official was quoted on Wednesday as said.

Iran and six major world powers reached a landmark nuclear deal on Tuesday, clearing the way for an easing of international sanctions on Tehran and higher oil exports.

“We want to reach to our pre-sanctions capacity. We tested a production increase in the main oilfields last year,” Roknoldin Javadi, NIOC managing director told Iran’s Shargh newspaper.

“This year we have been ordered to increase production in all fields.”