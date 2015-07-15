FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's NIOC ordered to raise output from all oilfields: newspaper
#World News
July 15, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's NIOC ordered to raise output from all oilfields: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is set to increase production from all oilfields this year and can reach its pre-sanctions output capacity of 4 million barrels per day if there is sufficient market demand, a senior Iranian oil official was quoted on Wednesday as said.

Iran and six major world powers reached a landmark nuclear deal on Tuesday, clearing the way for an easing of international sanctions on Tehran and higher oil exports.

“We want to reach to our pre-sanctions capacity. We tested a production increase in the main oilfields last year,” Roknoldin Javadi, NIOC managing director told Iran’s Shargh newspaper.

“This year we have been ordered to increase production in all fields.”

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
