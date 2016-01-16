FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama pardons three on Iran sanctions: lawyer
January 16, 2016 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

Obama pardons three on Iran sanctions: lawyer

Yeganeh Torbati

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has pardoned three Iranian-Americans who were charged with sanctions violations, a lawyer for one of the men told Reuters on Saturday.

Obama has pardoned Bahram Mechanic, Tooraj Faridi and Khosrow Afghahi, said Joel Androphy, a lawyer for Mechanic.

“We’re ecstatic that the president has decided to pardon them for basically trade issues ... that are nothing more than typical business transactions that don’t rise to the level of criminality,” Androphy told Reuters.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati

