Iran, big powers due to have photo-op, possibly news conference

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and major powers seeking to hammer out a nuclear agreement are tentatively scheduled to have a photo opportunity of all foreign ministers at the talks at 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Tuesday, possibly followed by a news conference, a Western official said late on Monday.

The plan is for the ministerial photo to be held at the United Nations complex in Vienna, the official added.

Iran and the major powers have been negotiating for more than two weeks in Vienna in an effort to strike a deal under which Tehran would restrict its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions that have crippled its economy.