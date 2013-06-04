FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China and Russia set to press Iran on nuclear issue: diplomats
#World News
June 4, 2013 / 11:59 AM / in 4 years

China and Russia set to press Iran on nuclear issue: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - China and Russia are set to join four Western powers in voicing deep concern about Iran’s atomic activities this week and pressing it to cooperate with a stalled inquiry by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, diplomats said on Tuesday.

A draft statement by the six world powers, expected to be delivered at a meeting this week of the 35-nation board of the International Atomic Energy Agency, says it is “essential and urgent” for Iran to engage with the IAEA, they said.

The statement - which diplomats said had yet to be formally approved by all the six capitals - appeared intended to signal continued big power unity in a decade-old dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.

The West suspects Iran is seeking the capability to make nuclear weapons. Iran denies this.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
