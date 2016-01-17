FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss plane carrying four freed Americans leaves Tehran: U.S. official
January 17, 2016 / 12:34 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss plane carrying four freed Americans leaves Tehran: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Swiss plane carrying four American prisoners and some family members left Tehran on Sunday as part of a prisoner swap deal, a U.S. official told Reuters.

“Yes, the plane has left,” the official told Reuters.

The four are Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post’s Tehran bureau chief, Saeed Abedini, a pastor from Idaho, Amir Hekmati, a former Marine from Flint, Michigan, and Nosratollah Khosravi-Roodsari.

A fifth prisoner, the American student Matthew Trevithick, was released separately from the other four on Saturday, a U.S. official said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Gareth Jones

