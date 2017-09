Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the six world powers and Iran were “very close” to reaching an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.

He also told his annual end-of-year news conference that economic ties between Moscow and Teheran would benefit if the deal were clinched.