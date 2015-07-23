FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's 2015 GDP to grow up to 4 percent, central banker says
July 23, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's 2015 GDP to grow up to 4 percent, central banker says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s economy will grow 3 to 4 percent this year, the deputy governor of Iran’s central bank said on Thursday, adding the bank had raised its forecast from 1.6 to 2 percent after this month’s nuclear agreement between Tehran and six world powers.

Iran’s central bank aims to lower inflation to a single-digit rate by the end of the next Iranian year from around 15 percent now, Akbar Komijani said.

The Iranian year normally starts around March 21. Komijani added that a single-digit inflation rate would be a sufficient precondition for cutting interest rates to below 20 percent.

Reporting By Maria Sheahan, writing by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Larry King

