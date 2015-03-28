Iranian negotiator denies discussion of 2-3 page nuclear deal: IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - A member of Iran’s negotiating team at ongoing nuclear talks in Switzerland denied reports that the two sides are closing in a 2- to 3-page preliminary accord, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
Majid Takht-Ravanchi told IRNA there been no discussion of such an accord, IRNA said.
Reuters reported on Friday that Iran and world powers -- the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China -- were getting close to such a deal, citing senior Iranian and Western officials.
A Western diplomat who confirmed the Reuters story dismissed Ravanchi’s remarks as incorrect and aimed at a domestic audience.
