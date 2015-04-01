Iran says hopes to wrap up nuclear talks on Wednesday: state TV

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Iran hopes to conclude talks with six major powers on a preliminary accord on reining in its nuclear program by Wednesday night, its senior nuclear negotiator said.

“We hope to wrap up the talks by Wednesday night... We insist on lifting of financial and oil and banking sanctions immediately ... for other sanctions we need to find a framework,” Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television.

“We insist on keeping Research and Development with advanced centrifuges.”