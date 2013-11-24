FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's president says world powers recognize Iranian nuclear rights
November 24, 2013 / 8:38 AM / 4 years ago

Iran's president says world powers recognize Iranian nuclear rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani takes questions from journalists during a news conference in New York September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the deal reached with six world powers in Geneva “recognized Iran’s nuclear rights” by allowing it to continue to enrich uranium and that Tehran’s enrichment activities would proceed similar to before.

He said in a statement in the Iranian capital broadcast live on state Press TV that talks on a “comprehensive agreement will start immediately” and that Iran had a strong will for them to commence right away.

The president also said the success of the talks so far was due to the “guidelines offered” by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reporting by Isabel Coles and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
