Iran's Rouhani says 'many gaps narrowed, positions got closer' in Vienna: state tv

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran’s negotiations with major powers had narrowed gaps and made positions closer, Iranian state television reported.

“During the talks in Vienna many gaps were narrowed and our positions with the other side got closer,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

Iran and six major powers decided on Monday to extend nuclear talks until June 30, 2015 aimed at resolving a 12-year-old dispute over the country’s nuclear program.