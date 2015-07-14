House Foreign Affairs chairman says Iran deal 'a tough sell'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L-R) pose for a family picture after the last plenary session at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee criticized the nuclear agreement reached with Iran on Tuesday, saying it does not require Tehran to dismantle bombmaking technology and will allow it to develop an industrialized nuclear program in 10 years.

“The deal they have struck is looking like a tough sell,” U.S. Representative Ed Royce, who will convene a hearing on the deal Tuesday morning, said in a statement.