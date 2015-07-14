FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican presidential hopeful Rubio blasts Iran deal
#Politics
July 14, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Republican presidential hopeful Rubio blasts Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) addresses a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Tuesday he expected Congress to vote against the Iran nuclear deal, saying the agreement undermines U.S. security.

“I have said from the beginning of this process that I would not support a deal with Iran that allows the mullahs to retain the ability to develop nuclear weapons, threaten Israel, and continue their regional expansionism and support for terrorism,” Rubio said in a statement.

“Based on what we know thus far, I believe that this deal undermines our national security.”

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
