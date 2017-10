Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news briefing in the main building of Foreign Ministry in Moscow, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Talks with Iran on its nuclear program were useful, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Russian news agency Interfax.

“The meeting was useful,” Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying in Almaty, Kazakhstan. He did not elaborate.