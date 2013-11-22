Russia's Lavrov heads to Geneva for Iran nuclear talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes part in a news conference with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Alberto Figueiredo after their meeting in Moscow November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was travelling to Geneva on Friday for talks between six major powers and Iran aimed at ending the standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program, a source in his delegation said.

Lavrov also plans to meet the U.N. special envoy for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, the source said. Russian and U.S. diplomats are to meet in Geneva on Monday to discuss preparations for an international peace conference on Syria, first proposed in May.