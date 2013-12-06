FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran next week
#World News
December 6, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at the airport in Geneva, to join talks over Iran's nuclear programme, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Martial Trezzini/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Iran next week to discuss issues including the interim deal reached by world powers and Tehran over its nuclear program, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

After a decade-long standoff, Iran and six powers including Russia reached a deal on November 24 under which Tehran agreed to curb elements of its nuclear activities in exchange for limited relief from economic sanctions.

During the visit on Tuesday and Wednesday, Lavrov plans to discuss the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program “in the context of the agreements recently reached in Geneva,” Interfax quote a Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Patrick Graham

