Russia optimistic on chances for nuclear deal with Iran in Lausanne
#World News
March 30, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

Russia optimistic on chances for nuclear deal with Iran in Lausanne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov voiced optimism on Monday over talks in Lausanne between world powers and Iran over Teheran’s nuclear program, TASS news agency reported.

The foreign ministers of Iran and six world powers met on Monday in a final push for a preliminary nuclear accord less than two days before a deadline.

“An extremely intensive and very deep session of the six powers and Iran took place this morning,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying. “The main thing that causes optimism is determination of all ministers to achieve results... within the current session.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was due to leave Lausanne on Monday for pre-planned meetings in Moscow but could return to Switzerland for talks on Tuesday, RIA news agency also quoted his ministry as saying.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
