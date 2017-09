Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) waits with others for a P5+1 meeting at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he would rejoin talks on Iran’s nuclear program in Lausanne later on Tuesday and said there was a good chance of success.

“The chances are high. They are probably not 100 percent but you can never be 100 percent certain of anything. The odds are quite ‘doable’ if none of the parties raise the stakes at the last minute,” Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow.