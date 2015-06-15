FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian official sees Iran nuclear deal being reached on time
June 15, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Russian official sees Iran nuclear deal being reached on time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted on Monday as saying he was confident a deal could be reached between world powers and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program by a June 30 deadline.

“I would like to quash any talk of a deadline extension. Reaching a deal by the date set, by June 30, is possible,” he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency, which had quoted a diplomatic source on Friday as saying a deadline extension might be needed.

(Fixes garbled word in first paragraph)

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
