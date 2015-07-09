FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin hopes for agreement soon at Iran nuclear talks
#World News
July 9, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

Putin hopes for agreement soon at Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UFA, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday he hoped a permanent agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program would be reached soon, a Kremlin spokesman said.

“Putin underlined the positive dynamic in the talks on Iran’s nuclear program and expressed hope that the necessary compromise will be found in the near future,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin and Rouhani had also discussed possible cooperation against Islamic State.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage

