Russian foreign minister plans to take part in Iran talks on Sunday - news agencies
July 12, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Russian foreign minister plans to take part in Iran talks on Sunday - news agencies

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news briefing in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ria Novosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to take part in talks between world powers and Iran in Vienna on Sunday over the Islamic republic’s disputed nuclear program, Russian news agencies reported.

“Today minister Lavrov plans to take part in talks over the Iranian Nuclear Program in Vienna,” Interfax reported, citing a source in the Foreign Ministry.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter

