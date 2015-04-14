FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says S-300 missiles not a threat to Israel
#World News
April 14, 2015

Russia's Putin says S-300 missiles not a threat to Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has discussed Moscow’s decision to lift the ban on supplies of S-300 missile system to Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Putin told Netanyahu that s-300 missiles had only defensive capabilities and did not pose a threat to Israel, the Kremlin added.

Putin lifted a self-imposed ban on delivering the air defense system to Iran on Monday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
