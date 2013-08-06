FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says support for new Iranian leader is 'critical'
#World News
August 6, 2013 / 3:09 PM / in 4 years

Russia says support for new Iranian leader is 'critical'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia called for support for the new Iranian president’s stance on nuclear talks on Tuesday, saying it “absolutely agreed” that the dispute must be solved via dialogue, not ultimatums.

“We absolutely agree with what he (President Hassan Rouhani) said. This problem must not be solved with ultimatums,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted by Interfax as saying on a visit to Rome.

“Now it is critical to support the constructive approach of the Iranian leadership.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
