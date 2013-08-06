Russia says support for new Iranian leader is 'critical'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia called for support for the new Iranian president’s stance on nuclear talks on Tuesday, saying it “absolutely agreed” that the dispute must be solved via dialogue, not ultimatums.

“We absolutely agree with what he (President Hassan Rouhani) said. This problem must not be solved with ultimatums,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted by Interfax as saying on a visit to Rome.

“Now it is critical to support the constructive approach of the Iranian leadership.”