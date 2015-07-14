FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says world can breathe a sigh of relief after Iran deal
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Putin says world can breathe a sigh of relief after Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the six powers that reached the Iranian nuclear deal made a firm choice in favor of stability and cooperation.

“The world can now breathe a sigh of relief,” Putin said in a statement on the Kremlin website.

“Despite attempts to justify scenarios based on force, the negotiators have made a firm choice in favor of stability and cooperation.”

Putin added that the deal will help Russian-Iranian civilian nuclear cooperation and will contribute to combating terrorism in the Middle East.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldtakin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.