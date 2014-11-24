FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin, Iran's Rouhani say substantial progress in nuclear talks: Kremlin
November 24, 2014

Russia's Putin, Iran's Rouhani say substantial progress in nuclear talks: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed Iran’s nuclear program on the phone on Monday, with the Kremlin saying “substantial progress” was made at talks in Vienna.

The Kremlin said the importance of further “constructive cooperation” with the aim of reaching a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program was underlined during the talks.

Iran and six world powers failed on Monday for a second time this year to resolve their 12-year dispute over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and gave themselves seven more months to overcome the deadlock that has prevented an historic deal.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Janet Lawrence

