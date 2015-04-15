Iran's Zarif says Russian missile deal won't affect nuclear talks

LISBON (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that Russia’s decision to go ahead with the sale of S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Iran is “fully legal” and has no impact on talks for a nuclear deal with major powers.

“I think it is the right decision that Russia has made, it is a contract with the good relations we have with Russia, which is fully legal and will have no impact on the (nuclear) negotiations,” Mohammed Javad Zarif told journalists in Lisbon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree lifting a ban on exports of the S-300 missile system this week.