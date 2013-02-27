Iran minister confident of nuclear deal with West

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi at the beginning of the fifth United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) forum in Vienna, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday he was optimistic an agreement could be reached with six world powers on the country’s disputed nuclear program.

“Very confident,” Ali Akbar Salehi told Reuters when asked on the sidelines of a U.N. conference in Vienna how confident he was of a positive outcome.

The powers - France, Germany, the United States, China, Russia and Britain - earlier ended two days of talks with Iran without a breakthrough, but agreed to meet in Istanbul next month and resume negotiations in Kazakhstan on April 5.