Technical aspects of possible Iran nuclear deal nearly complete: ISNA
July 12, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Technical aspects of possible Iran nuclear deal nearly complete: ISNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R) and Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi (L) stand on the balcony of Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The technical aspects of a possible nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers are nearly complete, the head of the Tehran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday.

“Technical discussions are almost over and the text regarding the technical issues with their annexes is almost finished,” he was quoted as saying by Iran’s students news agency ISNA.

Diplomats close to the nuclear negotiations in the Austrian capital say that the most difficult remaining issues in the talks are political, not technical.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Louis Charbonneau

