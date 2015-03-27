FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran agreement looks difficult unless Tehran flexible: Western diplomat
March 27, 2015 / 7:09 PM / 2 years ago

Iran agreement looks difficult unless Tehran flexible: Western diplomat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - If Iranian negotiators do not show flexibility in nuclear talks, reaching a deal with major powers in the coming days will be “quite difficult”, a Western diplomat said on Friday.

“We are negotiating in an extremely intense way, there is a collective and multilateral effort to get there. But if the Iranians do not move, it seems quite difficult and for now they are not moving a lot,” the Western diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

Any initial easing of U.N. sanctions for Iran if a deal is clinched, one of Tehran’s main demands, could include “gestures” such as removing individuals and entities from an asset freeze and travel ban blacklist, he said.

Key sticking points were enrichment and research and development, and the lifting of U.N. sanctions. “Nobody can reasonably think that U.N. Security Council sanctions could be lifted like that. But we can make certain gestures concerning certain individuals and certain entities but we can’t go much further,” he said.

Reporting by John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Louis Charbonneau

