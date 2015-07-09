FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nuclear talks deadlocked as U.S. refuses to accept Iran's rights on sanctions: Fars agency
#World News
July 9, 2015

Nuclear talks deadlocked as U.S. refuses to accept Iran's rights on sanctions: Fars agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The United States’ refusal to accept Iran’s rights, particularly on sanctions, is blocking a deal between the Islamic state and the six major powers, a source told Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday.

“While the Iranian team is showing flexibility, the Americans are refusing to accept Iran’s obvious right, particularly on sanctions,” Fars quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China have been negotiating with Iran to reach a long-term deal under which Tehran would its curb nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
