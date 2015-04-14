FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel urges unified approach to Iran sanction removal
#World News
April 14, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel urges unified approach to Iran sanction removal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Chancellery in Berlin, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged countries which imposed sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program to keep a unified approach to removing them, following Russia’s decision to prepare to deliver missile systems to the Islamic Republic.

Welcoming this month’s agreement with world powers including Russia to curb Iran’s nuclear program, Merkel said in response to a question about Moscow’s move: “I urge people to lift those sanctions together, as far as possible.”

The chancellor, speaking to reporters alongside the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Iran and the P5+1 - the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany - still had lots of work to do to finalize the nuclear deal.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
