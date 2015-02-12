FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU expected to re-impose sanctions on Iranian oil tanker firm
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 3 years ago

EU expected to re-impose sanctions on Iranian oil tanker firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments are expected to agree later on Thursday to put the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), Iran’s biggest tanker company, back on a list of sanctioned firms, EU diplomats said.

The EU’s second-highest court ruled last July there were no grounds to blacklist the NITC after the company contested the designation, but the EU said it would seek legal means to keep the company on the list of companies under asset freezes.

One of the diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said discussions on the NITC were being held in closed-door meetings and cited a deadline of 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday for any member states to object to putting the NITC back on the list.

The sanctions - imposed in 2012 over Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme - prohibited any trade between the EU, its companies and citizens, and NITC, including the provision of services such as insurance or banking.

The decision would come at a sensitive time in negotiations to resolve a 12-year standoff between Tehran and the West over its nuclear programme.

Diplomats stress the EU is not imposing fresh sanctions, only changing the criteria to make them legally watertight.

Under last year’s accord between Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Russia, China and Britain, the Islamic Republic halted its most sensitive nuclear activity and took other steps in exchange for some easing of economic sanctions.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.