Kerry to 'update' Saudi foreign minister on Iran nuclear talks
November 23, 2014 / 12:39 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry to 'update' Saudi foreign minister on Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal on Sunday to “update” him on the nuclear negotiations between Iran and six world powers in Vienna, a U.S. official said.

The official did not give details about the meeting. Iran and Saudi Arabia, a close U.S. ally which is worried about the implications of any rapprochement between Washington and Tehran, are regional rivals vying for influence in the Middle East.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Alison Williams

