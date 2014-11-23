Kerry to 'update' Saudi foreign minister on Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal on Sunday to “update” him on the nuclear negotiations between Iran and six world powers in Vienna, a U.S. official said.

The official did not give details about the meeting. Iran and Saudi Arabia, a close U.S. ally which is worried about the implications of any rapprochement between Washington and Tehran, are regional rivals vying for influence in the Middle East.