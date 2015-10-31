Saudi Arabia says hopes Iran will use sanctions money for development

MANAMA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia hopes Iran will use the financial proceeds it secures after sanctions are lifted after its nuclear deal with world powers to develop its economy rather than for “aggressive policies”, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Saturday.

He added that he believed the conflict in Saudi Arabia’s neighbor Yemen, where it is backing forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthi group, was entering a “final phase”, citing military advances made by a Riyadh-led coalition.