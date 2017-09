U.S. President Barack Obama talks to the media in the the Oval Office of the White House in Washington July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir welcomed the nuclear agreement with Iran during their meeting on Friday, the White House said.

The White House said they also discussed efforts underway to “further enhance the close and long standing partnership between our two countries” and to increase Saudi security.