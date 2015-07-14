FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia stresses importance of Iran inspection regime
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia stresses importance of Iran inspection regime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said it supported an agreement to stop Tehran gaining nuclear weapons but emphasized the importance of a strict inspections regime and the ability to reimpose sanctions.

The comments, attributed to “an official source” by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, also stressed that sanctions relating to terrorism and violation of international arms treaties would remain intact. It was the first official Saudi reaction to the agreement between major powers and Tehran.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Andrew Roche

